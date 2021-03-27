BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 678.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000.

MYJ opened at $14.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

