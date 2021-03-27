BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,479 Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 575,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marine Products by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marine Products by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

NYSE MPX opened at $16.57 on Friday. Marine Products Co. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $563.28 million, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

