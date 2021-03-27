BlackRock Inc. Purchases 661,807 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 228.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,807 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of Surface Oncology worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth $12,448,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SURF. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Surface Oncology news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $253,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

