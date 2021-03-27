BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $27.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

