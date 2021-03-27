BlackRock Inc. Buys 18,585 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,097,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.76% of Mistras Group worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Mistras Group during the third quarter worth $85,000. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MG stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $160.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

