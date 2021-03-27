BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 750,000 LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of LifeSci Acquisition II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ:LSAQ opened at $10.40 on Friday. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88.

Get LifeSci Acquisition II alerts:

LifeSci Acquisition II Company Profile

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.