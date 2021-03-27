BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 750,000 LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of LifeSci Acquisition II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
NASDAQ:LSAQ opened at $10.40 on Friday. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88.
LifeSci Acquisition II Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a death cross?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ).
Receive News & Ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.