BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.16, but opened at $59.53. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $59.54, with a volume of 596 shares traded.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $74,688.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

