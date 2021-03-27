BitTorrent (BTT) Trading 48.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $3.56 billion and $1.26 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00033400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000118 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001733 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,980,422,741 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

