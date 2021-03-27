Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 41.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 30.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $2,238.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.23 or 0.00237889 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00062324 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00090279 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.