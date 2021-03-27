Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $503.82 (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $9.42 billion and approximately $1.78 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $503.82 or 0.00895542 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,258.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.16 or 0.00355777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00055694 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001325 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,691,388 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

