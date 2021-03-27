Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $509.02

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $509.02 or 0.00921736 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $9.51 billion and approximately $2.24 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,223.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.52 or 0.00368544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00059978 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001311 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,690,456 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

