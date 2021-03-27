Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.15

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.15 and traded as high as C$2.66. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 1,304,442 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$723.35 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is -17.70%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

