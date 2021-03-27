Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital downgraded Bionano Genomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

