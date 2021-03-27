BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush currently has a $139.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.87.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,656 shares of company stock worth $3,913,176. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

