BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush currently has a $139.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.
BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.87.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,656 shares of company stock worth $3,913,176. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
