Bintex Futures (BNTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.73 Million

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 32.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures token can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001588 BTC on exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $88,538.35 and $1.73 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00059280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.91 or 0.00231181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.60 or 0.00866804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00050980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00076715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026697 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars.

