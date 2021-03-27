BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BHP Group (BBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.