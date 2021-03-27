BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $67.03.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BHP Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,997,000 after buying an additional 62,208 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $162,007,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,546,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

