Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Down 82.6% in March

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the February 28th total of 52,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.41. Betterware de Mexico has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.27%.

BWMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter worth $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth $3,415,000.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

