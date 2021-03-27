Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €160.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €138.58 ($163.04).

ETR DHER opened at €111.00 ($130.59) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €58.54 ($68.87) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion and a PE ratio of -22.31.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

