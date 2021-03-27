Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €160.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €138.58 ($163.04).

ETR DHER opened at €111.00 ($130.59) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €58.54 ($68.87) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion and a PE ratio of -22.31.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

