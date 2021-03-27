Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,235 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AB stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.97%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

