Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.17.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,431.97 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,674.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,503.70. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8,949.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

