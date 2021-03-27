Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HNDL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 189,157 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $898,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

