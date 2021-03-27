Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $312,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 897.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39.

