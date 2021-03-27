Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $241,000 Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth $2,961,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMS opened at $88.76 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

