Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 108 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Ltd. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 7,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $586.44 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $260.00 and a 1 year high of $626.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $594.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

