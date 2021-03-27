BeatzCoin (BTZC) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,285.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $4,285.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000604 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00037286 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,235,783,178 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

