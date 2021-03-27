Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after buying an additional 59,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.33. The stock had a trading volume of 787,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,333. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.