BBR Partners LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

BBR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,635,000 after purchasing an additional 227,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

MSI stock opened at $189.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.56 and a 1-year high of $189.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

