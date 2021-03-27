Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives C$1.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.13.

Several brokerages have commented on BTE. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

TSE:BTE traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$1.34. 2,610,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$1.53. The company has a market cap of C$752.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

