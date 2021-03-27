Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Short Interest Up 1,650.0% in March

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 1,650.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,869,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BCCI opened at $0.03 on Friday. Baristas Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04.

About Baristas Coffee

Barista Coffee Company, Inc, doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections.

