Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BGH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. 53,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,720. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

