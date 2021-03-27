Barclays Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.25 ($73.24).

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €55.10 ($64.82) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.71. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.97. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €39.00 ($45.88) and a 12-month high of €74.35 ($87.47).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

