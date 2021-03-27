Barclays Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $74.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice restated an accumulate rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.56.

EOG stock opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,863,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

