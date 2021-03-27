Barclays PLC Trims Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,475,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,949,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,774,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 252,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after acquiring an additional 123,799 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

