Barclays PLC Sells 6,554 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $810,995.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $107,216.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,370.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRS opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.