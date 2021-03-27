Barclays PLC Has $460,000 Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,785 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

