Barclays PLC Has $437,000 Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Barclays PLC raised its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 387.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $635,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 139.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 85,442 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IIIV opened at $31.62 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -790.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

