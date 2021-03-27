Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 508.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $259.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBNK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

