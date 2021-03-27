Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Down 5.8%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.83 and last traded at $34.39. Approximately 47,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,259,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CICC Research lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

