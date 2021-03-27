Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Down 5.8%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.83 and last traded at $34.39. Approximately 47,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,259,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CICC Research lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
