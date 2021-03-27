Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at $254,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

PAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

