Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NVE were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NVE by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NVE by 538.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NVE by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $70.15 on Friday. NVE Co. has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.35% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

