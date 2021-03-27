Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Horizon Bancorp worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

HBNC stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $190,383.50. Also, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

