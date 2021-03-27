Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 714.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $49.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,182,886.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $398,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

