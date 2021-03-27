Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 54,008 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22,981.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $41.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65.

