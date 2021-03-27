Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 96,223 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.18% of Spok worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Spok by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Spok by 331.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spok by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 62,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Spok in the 4th quarter worth $566,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOK opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.29. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $37.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

