Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.75.

Affirm stock opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.91. Affirm has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $377,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 in the last quarter.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

