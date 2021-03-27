Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in March

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BCTF stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Bancorp 34 has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

