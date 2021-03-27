Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Banco de Chile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banco de Chile currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.30 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.3844 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Money Market Operations; and Subsidiaries. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans.

