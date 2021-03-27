Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Banco de Chile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banco de Chile currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $25.12.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.3844 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000.
Banco de Chile Company Profile
Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Money Market Operations; and Subsidiaries. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans.
