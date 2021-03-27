Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BANC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banc of California from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.07.

NYSE BANC opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $944.46 million, a P/E ratio of -98.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Banc of California by 337.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

