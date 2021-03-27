Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) PT Raised to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.44 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $20,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,542,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

